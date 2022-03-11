A 33-year-old man was knocked unconscious after being punched in the face outside The Cornerhouse in an unprovoked attack.

The victim was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre and treated for multiple bone fractures in the face.

The attack happened shortly before 2am on November 14, last year.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an assault in Nottingham city centre

Now, detectives believe the pictured man may be able to assist them with their ongoing investigation.

Detective Constable Robert Love said: “This was a very nasty assault and we are determined to find the person responsible.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who knows the man pictured as we believe he may have vital information about what happened which could assist us with our investigation.