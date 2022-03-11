Man knocked unconscious in Nottingham assault - police release CCTV image of person they want to speak to
Detectives investigating an assault in Nottingham city centre have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.
A 33-year-old man was knocked unconscious after being punched in the face outside The Cornerhouse in an unprovoked attack.
The victim was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre and treated for multiple bone fractures in the face.
The attack happened shortly before 2am on November 14, last year.
Now, detectives believe the pictured man may be able to assist them with their ongoing investigation.
Detective Constable Robert Love said: “This was a very nasty assault and we are determined to find the person responsible.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who knows the man pictured as we believe he may have vital information about what happened which could assist us with our investigation.
“Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact us by calling 101, quoting incident number 84 of 14 November, 2021.”