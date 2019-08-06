Police want to trace this woman in connection with incident at Hucknall train station

Police want to trace this woman in connection with an incident at Hucknall train station.

A woman allegedly forced her way into the cab and verbally abused the driver in order to get the train moving as it was was stationary at the time.

British Transport Police would like to speak to this woman.

Officers believe the woman in the images may have information that could help their investigation.

The incident happened at 9.20pm on Saturday, June 29.

Anyone who knows her is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 678 of 29/06/19.