As the Dispatch has reported, there has been a spate of vehicle-related crime in the town over the past few months with reports of criminal damage, including car windows being smashed, cars and motorbikes stolen and cars being broken into and items stolen.

Seven cars were targeted in the Hucknall area between April 18 and April 23 with incidents in Byron Street, Versailles Gardens, Croft Avenue, Viyella Mews, Hayden Lane, Papplewick Lane, and Violet Grove.

Items including headphones, sunglasses and cash were taken.

Police are warning motorists to be vigilant after a spike in Hucknall vehicle crime

Several other incidents have also been reported prior to these.

In response, members of the Ashfield Neighbourhood policing team have increased local patrols and are also warning drivers to take extra care to ensure that vehicles are locked and that valuables are not left on display.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, district commander for Ashfield, said: “We are constantly assessing local crime trends and noticed a cluster of similar offences in the Hucknall area.

"In response we have increased some local patrols and are also asking drivers to double check that they aren’t leaving items on display or doors unlocked.

“I know myself that this is all too easily done but it’s always worth double checking before going to bed that your car is locked.

“Although levels of vehicle crime have reduced over recent years, we fully appreciate the significant impact these offences can have on individuals and families who rely on their cars for work and other responsibilities.

"That’s why we’re determined to do all we can to stop these offences from happening.”

Justin Lamb, aged 25, was arrested in connection with an incident on April 21 in Croft Avenue when a suspect attempted to open a car door.

Lamb, of Broomhill Road, Hucknall, has been charged with interfering with a motor vehicle and has been released on bail.