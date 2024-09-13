Police are warning Hucknall residents not to leave valuables in parked cars after two incidents in which wallets were stolen from vehicles.

One incident happened overnight between 9.20pm on Saturday, September 7 and 3.28am on Sunday, September 8 in Brickyard Drive when a Range Rover Evoque, parked on the road, was broken into and a wallet containing a drivers licence and bank cards was stolen.

The other incident happened between 5.30pm on Saturday, September 7 and 9.45am on Sunday, Septemer 8 in Covert Close when a black Kia Sportage was entered and a wallet containing bank cards and a parcel containing leggings was stolen.

Police are appealing on this and other reported incidents of burglary, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

Police are warning motorists not to leave valuables in parked cars. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Between 1am and 2am on Monday, September 9, someone tried a door handle at a property on Porchester Close with such force that it broke, but no entry was gained.

Between midnight and 6.30am on Friday, September 6, two electric pushbikes chained together were stolen from a shed on Lynstead Drive.

At 10.09am on Saturday, September 7, a window was reportedly smashed on a blue Ford Fiesta in the car park of the Red Lion pub on High Street.

Some time during the evening of Saturday, September 7, the door glass was smashed at a house on George Street.

At 6.37pm on Thursday, September 5, four young teenagers, all in black clothing, one on an e-scooter, were banging on the windows of a property on Polperro Way.

At 5.01pm on Friday, September 6, four males on bikes and e-scooters were banging on the windows of a property on Polperro Way – a similar incident happened at the same property on Sunday, September 8 at 12.37pm.

Between 5pm and 8pm on Friday, September 6 in Redwood Court, Greenwood Avenue a caller reported a bunch of teenagers, all aged around 13 and wearing balaclavas, outside his house intimidating his daughter.

At 6.30pm on Friday, September 6, two mini quad bikes were racing around on the field in Dorey Way both being ridden by males without helmets and one had a child on the back.

At 6.32pm on Saturday, September 7, four off-road bikes were being ridden by three adults and child on private lane off Dorey Way.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101.