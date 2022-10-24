Police website to help Hucknall and Bulwell people beat cyber criminals gets beefed up

East Midlands Cyber Secure is run by the Cyber Protect Network, which consists of police officers and staff from the region’s five forces whose goal is to help protect individuals and organisations from the adverse effects of cyber crime.

The section of the website dedicated to Nottinghamshire Police’s cyber protect team has been revamped and now has 10 key segments, including details the latest scams so people know what to look out for.

There were more than 400,000 reports of fraud and cyber crime in the UK in 2021 and the website is designed to help people boost their cyber resilience.

Police are encouraging people to visit the website for tips to avoid being victims of cyber crime

People are encouraged to visit the site for advice on how to avoid falling victim to cyber criminals.

Kirsty Jackson, cyber protect and prevent officer at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our mission is to help protect individuals and organisations from the ever-growing threat of cyber crime.

“Throughout the year, we provide advice, presentations and workshops to raise awareness of cyber threats and to help people protect themselves.

“In addition to this, we have recently relaunched our website pages to ensure people are kept up-to-date with the latest threats and guidance.

“There’s also a new reporting tool so that if you receive a suspicious text message or email, for example, you can report it to us.

“We’re really happy with the revamped pages and would encourage people to take a look and learn how good online behaviour can prevent you becoming a victim of cyber crime.”