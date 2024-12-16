Police working with charity to improve sex worker response

Nottinghamshire Police officers are working in partnership with a specialist charity to improve the way they respond to crimes against sex workers.

People engaged in street sex work are at increased risk of sexual aggression and, violence, and other offences but can also be reluctant to seek help from the police.

That’s why public protection officers at Nottinghamshire Police are working with Nottingham-based POW to improve understanding and break-down barriers to reporting.

The charity received 41 reports of sexual assaults last year and says that sex workers are 12 times more likely to die from violence at work compared to other professions.

On Friday, the charity’s police liaison officer visited detectives at Oxclose Lane Police Station officers to discuss ways to increase reporting, reduce victim attrition and better protect the women involved.

The meeting comes ahead of next week’s International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers – a global initiative on 17 December to raise awareness of crimes against people involved in sex work.

Detective Inspector Nicole Milner explained: “Some individuals involved in sex work – particularly those working on the street – have complex needs and can be extremely vulnerable as a result.

“Many are living with the effects of substance addiction and have previously had very negative experiences of the police.

“As a result, we know they can be reluctant to come forward and then more likely to withdraw their support for prosecutions.

“We know from experience that it can also be hard to keep in contact with people who may not have a fixed address and frequently change their mobile phone number.

“As police officers we have to understand that these barriers exist and take steps to break them down, which is why this work with POW is so important.

“By working more closely together we can improve our communication with the victims, protect sex workers from harm and bring more perpetrators to justice.”

POW’s police liaison officer Kerina Parker has already delivered in-person training to some of Nottinghamshire Police’s STOs – specially trained response officers who are likely to have first contact with victims.

She is now reaching out directly to the detectives who will then pick up those cases and take them through the courts.

She explained: “Many of the people we work with have had difficult histories with the police and as a result either don’t trust them or don’t feel comfortable going to give evidence at a police station they may previously have been taken to under arrest.

“We also know that their interaction with officers will be very different depending on their circumstances, their use of substances and the inherent challenges in contacting them.

“But none of those things should prevent them from getting justice when they are assaulted and abused.

“So, when somebody is a victim of an offence we will do all we can to support them through the legal process and will act as a link to the officer in the case to ensure they get the evidence they need.

“Ultimately we all want the same things and we are committed to working together to achieve them.”