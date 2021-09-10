Praise for 'fantastic' Hucknall bar staff who stopped High Street attack and protected victim

The incident happened on Hucknall High Street

The incident happened shortly before 1am on Sunday, September 5, when a man was assaulted and left with facial injuries.

Door staff from the nearby H2O Bar & Grill quickly ran to the incident and split the fighters up.

More staff from the bar then provided first aid for the man on the ground and called an ambulance.

The bar is also now helping the police by providing whatever CCTV footage it has of the incident.

Travis Beresford, who owns H2O, said: “This was nothing to do with our bar, the incident did not happen in our bar or even outside it, it was up the street.

“I know some people have been saying on social media that this happened in our bar but that’s not the case.

“This was an unprovoked attack in the street and my door staff went to break up the fight, for what it was, and more of my staff then stayed with the man until the ambulance came.

“We’re now helping the police where we can, my staff have given witness statements and we are providing CCTV footage for them to view.”

The actions of the bar staff drew praise from Hucknall residents on social media, especially after others had suggested the incident had happened in the bar, which Mr Beresford said was absolutely not the case.

Commenting on the story on the Dispatch Facebook page, Kathryn Beeson posted: “They (H20 staff) always do, they are fantastic! Witnessed on a few occasions. Fantastic staff xxx.”

Paul Manders commented: “Yes they are, seen many incidents up the top end where they have left H2O to help others.”

Nottinghamshire Police are now investigating the incident and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Hucknall High Street shortly before 1am on Sunday morning (September 5) following reports of an assault.