Prison threat for Mansfield man who shouted at ex-partner

A Mansfield man who shouted at his ex-partner and sent her social media messages has been warned he will be locked up if it happens again.

Luke Chamberlain's relationship with the woman ended because of "his abuse and violence" and criminal damage, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

He was warned not to contact her, or go within 200 metres of her, for five years with a restraining order made in October 2018, at the crown court.

She said that he sent the woman messages on Facebook, on March 16, and shouted to her in a pub, on May 10.

When she and her new partner decided to leave after seeing him, Chamberlain said: "Watch yourself. I have warned you."

In a statement, the woman said: "He intimidates and worries me so much. I am so worried and concerned that he will hurt me again."

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Chamberlain had completed the 50 hours of unpaid work, but the probation services had been unable to organise his rehabilitation days.

She said he admitted talking to her in the pub, but denied threatening her.

Chamberlain, 30, of Merryvale Drive, admitted two counts of harassment, in breach of a restraining order, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: "You're a man who doesn't give any thought to court orders.

"You have got a history of failing to comply and here we are again, with you breaching a restraining order.

"This woman is entitled to move on with her life."

He gave Chamberlain a total of 22 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £115 government surcharge.

