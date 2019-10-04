Probe launched after 'firearms discharge' in Nottinghamshire

Police are investigating after a 'firearms discharge' in Nottinghamshire.

Officers were called to Bramerton Road in Bilborough at around 11.40pm last night (Thursday, October 3).

Nottinghamshire Police said there have been no reports of any injuries or any damage to any properties.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information, they should call 101 quoting incident 930 of October 3.

