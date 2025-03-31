Prolific Bulwell shoplifter back in prison just days after release

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prolific shoplifter has been returned to prison just days after his release after he committed new offences.

Thomas Crampton was jailed for 16 weeks on February 7 after stealing approximately £80 of air fresheners from Poundland, in Main Street, Bulwell – the latest in a long spree of offending.

The 34-year-old was released on licence on March 13 with strict conditions, which included complying with a 12-hour curfew each night at an address in Quarry Avenue, Bulwell.

Checks found he had broke the curfew, while CCTV caught him stealing a box of cherry Bakewell cakes from a Sainsbury’s Local store in Melton Road, West Bridgford, on March 20.

Subsequently, he was recalled to prison with Nottinghamshire Police tasked with locating him and bringing him into custody.

On Wednesday (March 26), officers from the City Centre neighbourhood policing team spotted him in Upper Parliament Street and detained him.

He has now been returned to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Sergeant Jono Pothecary, who leads the team who located Crampton, said: “Crampton is a prolific shoplifter who has shown a complete disregard for the law by failing to comply with his licence conditions and committing new offences.

“His brazen and persistent offending has had a considerable impact on local businesses, so I am pleased we have now been able to give them further respite by removing him from our streets.

“I hope this action reassures our local businesses, their customers and members of the public that we are treating this type of offending seriously and we will do everything we can to protect them from crime.”