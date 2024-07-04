Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A prolific Hucknall shop thief has been returned to jail after stealing several boxes of chocolate

Justin Lamb, aged 27, walked into a convenience store on Watnall Road, Hucknall, before taking the goods at about 1pm on Tuesday , June 25.

Lamb, a well-known offender with multiple previous convictions, was identified by officers, tracked down and arrested a few days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He declined to answer any of the questions put to him but later pleaded guilty to theft.

Justin Lamb has been sent back to prison after pleading guilty to theft from a Hucknall store. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Monday 1 July, Lamb, of HMP Nottingham, was jailed for eight weeks.

PC Joshua Vere, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thefts like these have a considerable impact on businesses and shop staff and are always treated very seriously by officers.

“Lamb is well known to us for this type of offending and has already served multiple prison sentences.