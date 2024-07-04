Prolific Hucknall thief sent back to jail
Justin Lamb, aged 27, walked into a convenience store on Watnall Road, Hucknall, before taking the goods at about 1pm on Tuesday , June 25.
Lamb, a well-known offender with multiple previous convictions, was identified by officers, tracked down and arrested a few days later.
He declined to answer any of the questions put to him but later pleaded guilty to theft.
Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Monday 1 July, Lamb, of HMP Nottingham, was jailed for eight weeks.
PC Joshua Vere, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thefts like these have a considerable impact on businesses and shop staff and are always treated very seriously by officers.
“Lamb is well known to us for this type of offending and has already served multiple prison sentences.
"I sincerely hope he uses this latest period of incarceration to address the root causes of his offending and get the help he needs.”