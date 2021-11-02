Properties raided and man arrested in Dispatch district as police crack down on organised vehicle crime

Police have arrested a Bulwell man as part of a crackdown on car crime

Officers carried out three warrants on Monday, November 1, acting on intelligence that stolen car parts were being sold on an online marketplace website.

Searches were carried out at properties in Greasley Street, Bulwell, Meering Avenue, Newark and Wycliffe Street, Basford.

A 52-year-old man was detained in Bulwell on suspicion of handling stolen goods, conspiring to receive stolen goods and money laundering.

A number of high-value vehicle parts, suspected to have been stolen, were recovered along with cash, paperwork and other items as detectives progress with their enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Nigel Malik, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force’s ongoing operations to tackle organised vehicle crime show how seriously it treats this issue and its determination to do everything it can to disrupt people who look to profit from their illegal enterprise, as part of our work to disrupt the market for stolen cars.

"We know what an impact it has on someone when their car is stolen, which is why we work together with other forces to take robust action when there is information about a stolen vehicle.

“Members of the public can play a big part in helping us tackle this type of crime.

"We encourage people to call us if they suspect a garage or unit is being used for criminal purposes.

"It may be that valuable cars are regularly arriving at a location but are not seen leaving.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they know where stolen cars are being handled or dismantled to please get in touch with us so officers can take action.

"If anyone has suspicions we want to hear from them so we can investigate. It could turn out to be nothing but equally it could be the information we need to smash a car crime operation – and save motorists from suffering at their hands.”