£100,000 cannabis farm found at Hucknall house as police respond to suspected break-in

The cannabis operation discovered in the Hucknall house

Officers were called to a residential address on Springfield Road, Hucknall, at around 2.15am on Saturday morning and detained three people in and around the property.

Inside they found more than 200 drugs plants being cultivated in various rooms throughout the house.

Three men, aged 26, 22 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft, cultivation of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

Some of the cannabis plants, which will be destroyed

A fourth man, aged 41, was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of the same offences when the car he was driving was pulled over on Hucknall bypass.

They have all been released under investigation pending further enquiries as officers continue their investigation.

The cannabis plants have now been taken away and will be destroyed.

Growing and hydroponics equipment seized at the address has also now been put out of action.

Detective Sergeant Charlotte Henson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great piece of work by officers who responded quickly to reports of an on-going break-in at this address.

They quickly tracked down and arrested multiple suspects before uncovering the real reason for their presence – a large and sophisticated cannabis grow.

“There is sometimes a perception that cannabis growing and consumption is a victimless crime but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

"Growing and dealing drugs has a detrimental impact on communities and also leads directly to associated crimes of violence and burglary.

“We will continue to clamp down on drug dealing and it is always a very good result to stop this activity at source and prevent drugs from being sold on the streets.

“Growing cannabis is also very dangerous and poses a significant risk of fire that can spread to neighbouring properties.”