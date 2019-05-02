Pub landlord was over the limit when he hit car in Ollerton

A pub landlord was marginally over the limit when he hit another vehicle in Ollerton after arguing with his partner, a court heard.

Ronald Eyre was driving a silver Ford Focus on Whinney Lane when the accident happened, at just after midnight, on March 23.

A test revealed he had 40 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

The court heard he drank several bottles of beer between 9pm and midnight, then argued with his partner at home and decided to drive back to his pub to spend the night.

Mark Stock, mitigating, said: "This is most unfortunate. Prosecutions aren't brought below 40 mcgs, this is the lowest possible reading.

"He made an error of judgement. He deserves credit for pleading guilty at the first possible opportunity and cooperating with the police."

Eyre, 62, of Stuart Avenue, Boughton, admitted drink driving, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was told to notify Newark and Sherwood council about the disqualilfication.

He was fined £460, and was orderd to pay a £46 government surcharge and £30 costs.

He was banned for 12 months, but 91 days will be deducted if he completes a drink-driver rehabilitation course by November 29, this year.