Posting on their Facebook page, Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police said: “These bikes have been seen riding around Bulwell Forest Recreation Ground which has not only caused damage to the field and to the golf course, they are also a danger to members of the public who are using the facilities.”

The force has released images on its Facebook page here of the bikes that have been involved in an incident.

They go on to say the incident has ‘caused alarm and distress to members of the public’.

Police are appealing for help after an incident of off-road bikes being ridden erratically around Bulwell Forest Recreation Ground