The incident happened at around 8.10am on Tuesday, October 25 on Bestwood Road.

The woman was sitting in a black Vauxhall Antara while the windscreen defrosted.

The car was approached by a white male, in his late 20s, around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build and wearing black clothing.

Police are investigating after an attempted car-jacking in Hucknall

He asked the woman to get out and look at damage to the back of the car.

She got out and he jumped into the car and tried to drive it off but the quick-thinking driver snatched the keys from the ignition.

He then considered trying to steal her laptop instead but then ran off down St John’s Crescent without it.

Police are also appealing for a witnesses to a number of other incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour, reported in the last week.

Between 1pm and 5pm on Friday, October 21, the back door of a house on Park View in Hucknall was smashed to gain entry and a blue/grey Giant Stance mountain bike was stolen from within, while a second bike was left on the driveway.

In the early hours of the morning of Saturday, October 22, a forced entry was made to the offices of a commercial unit on Wigwam Lane in Hucknall by snapping the locks and multiple items were stolen, while two HGV vehicles had diesel fuel siphoned off and the cab of one was trashed and a dash-cam stolen.

At 12.40am on Sunday, October 23, an attempt was made to gain entry to a shop on Annesley Road in Hucknall, leaving marks on the door and frame.

A blue Peugeot 2008 was stolen from a driveway on Jackson Road in Hucknall on Friday, October 21 at 1.35am by a male and a female, both dressed in grey tracksuits.

Between 10.10pm on Monday, October 24 and 11am on Tuesday, October 25, both number plates were stolen from a blue Peugeot 2008 electric car parked on a driveway on Lime Tree Road in Hucknall.

At 4am on Saturday, October 22, youths kicked the bottom of a front door of a property on Buckingham Avenue in Hucknall, causing damage to the frame.

A kitchen window was smashed at a property on Abbots Drive in Hucknall at around 4.10am on Sunday, October 23.

At around 2.30pm on Sunday, October 23, a group of six to eight youths riding off-road bikes, kicked and dented the bodywork of a car they were passing on Derby Road in Annesley Woodhouse, before making off past the Badger Box and turning towards Newstead Village.

Sometime between the afternoon of Saturday, October 22 and the morning of Monday, October 24, a shop window on Annesley Road in Hucknall was damaged.

Between 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Monday, October 24, a male aged 16 or 17 years-old, dressed in black with no helmet, was reported riding a green, black and white-coloured pit bike on a grassed area at The Ranges in Hucknall, causing considerable damage to the surface.

He was accompanied by a female with blonde hair, also dressed in black.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email [email protected]