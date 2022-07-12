Race and religious hate offences at all-time high in Nottinghamshire

Last year, racially-motivated crime was put in the spotlight as three of England's footballers faced racist abuse after missing penalties during the European Championship final, resulting in the team being knocked out of the tournament.

New figures suggest this may have contributed to a spike in racially aggravated offences, as dozens of police forces reported record numbers of hate crimes due to race or religion in the same year.

Analysis of Home Office data shows there were 954 racially or religiously aggravated offences recorded in Nottinghamshire in 2021, up 6 per cent from the 902 the year before.

England players Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka were racially abused after missing penalties during the European Championship final.

It means more of these offences were reported to Nottinghamshire Police last year than in any year since comparable data began in 2013.

Assault, harassment and criminal damage are among the offences recorded.

Diana Fawcett, chief executive at charity Victim Support, which works with victims of crime, said: “This trend is seriously concerning – no person or community should be targeted because of who they are.”

There were 76,884 racially or religiously aggravated offences across England and Wales last year, the highest number ever reported, and more than double the 30,798 recorded in 2013.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission, an independent government body, said there could be numerous reasons for the increase, including better recording practices, but warned many offences are still going unreported.

A commission spokesman said: “We know victims of hate crime may not report incidents if, for example, they have low trust in police and criminal justice agencies.

“More still needs to be done to improve the process and the quality of support for victims. This includes effective hate crime training for police forces and reform to ensure our hate crime laws are clear and easy to understand.”

The National Police Chiefs’ Council, which represents police chief officers, said all forms of hate crime are ‘completely unacceptable’.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton, NPCC lead for hate crime, said: “Everyone has the right to live their lives without fear of being attacked for who they are, either physically or verbally.

“We encourage anyone who thinks they may have experienced any hate crime to report it to the police.”