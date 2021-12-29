Reports from the courts: defendants from the Hucknall and Bulwell area

Lauren Milsom, 21, of Broomhill Road, Hucknall, admitted damaging the handle of a police car, assaulting an officer, and causing criminal damage by spitting inside the vehicle, on September 25. On December 10 she received a six month community order with six rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay £150 compensation for the damage and £100 to the officer.

Adrian Paunovici, 49, of Logan Street, Bulwell, admitted driving with 79 mgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs, on September 19. On December 11 he was fined £400 and ordered to pay a £40 surcharge with £85 costs. The court register had no record of the length of his disqualification.

Joshua Kirby, 32, of Birkdale Way, Top Valley, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, on October 15. The offence breached a suspended sentence imposed in March for possession of cannabis with intent to supply. On December 13 he was jailed for 20 weeks, and banned from driving for 14 months.

Jason Virgo, 50, of Owston Road, Annesley, admitted driving with 108 mlgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 mlgs, on September 25. On December 14 he was fined £323 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 14 months but the disqualification will be reduced by 106 days if he completes a rehabilitation course.

Kurtis Coggan, 19, of Longford Crescent, Bulwell, admitted assaulting a police officer on November 20. On December 14 he received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Leigh Perham, 32, of Thorner Close, Highbury Vale, admitted using threatening words and assaulting a police officer on November 20. On December 14 he was fined £240 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Shepherd, 34, of Minerva Road, Hucknall, admitted driving with 109 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs, on September 26. On December 16 he received a 12 month community order with nine months of alcohol treatment. He was fined £120 and must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 26 months but the disqualification will be reduced by 26 weeks if he completes a rehabilitation course.

Richard Leverton, 39, of Tavistock Close, Huckall, denied inflicting grievous bodily harm, on December 19. On December 21 he was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on January 18, for the trial.