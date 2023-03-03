Reports from the courts: latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court

Jonathan McGrath, 36, of Kingston Road, Worksop: admitted possessing a class C controlled drug. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

Gary Doncaster, 36, of Sherwood Hall Road, Mansfield: admitted driving with 52 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 14 months but will receive a 25 per cent reduction if he passes a rehabilitation course.

Luke Mason, 20, of Chatsworth Street, Sutton: admitted making ten category C indecent images of a child, between January and June 2022. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge. He was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for five years, with 55 rehabilitation days, and placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Mitchell Linaker, 34, of Padley Hill, Mansfield: admitted making homophobic threats. He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs, a £114 surcharge and £150 compensation.

Maxwell Carter, 22, of Galway Road, Bircotes: admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour and assaulting an emergency worker. He received a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid. He was ordered to pay £85 costs, a £114 surcharge and £250 compensation.

Brandon Parke, 21, of Greenshank Road, Warsop Vale, Mansfield: admitted affray. He received a nine-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 20 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £600 compensation.

Harry Jackson, 23, of Leverton Road, Retford, admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a motor vehicle. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge.

John King, 44, of Canal Road, Worksop: admitted criminal damage, assault, and possession of knuckledusters. He was fined £583 and ordered to pay £85 costs, and a £233 surcharge, but no compensation was awarded.

Jessica Hunt, 29, of Edison Street, Kirkby: admitted driving with 116 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £288 with costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge. She was disqualified for 27 months but will receive a 25 per cent reduction if she passes a rehabilitation course.

Joshua Shelton, 33, of Greenwood Drive, Kirkby: admitted failing to stop after an accident, failing to provide specimen for analysis, criminal damage and assault. He was fined £666 and ordered to pay £200 compensation. He was disqualified for 20 months but will receive a 25 per cent reduction if he passes a rehabilitation course.

Michael Kirk, 29, of Prince street, Ilkeston: admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place, assaulting an emergency worker, and racially aggravated harassment. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and £50 compensation. He received a 12 month community order with a 31-day thinking skills programme and 15 rehabilitation days.

Shane Frost, 28, of Cheapside, Worksop: admitted two counts of theft. He received a 12 month community order with 31 rehabilitation days to address his thinking skills and was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.

Joseph Broadbent, 30, of Queen Street, Worksop: admitted assault by beating and breaching a community order. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge, with £100 compensation. He received a 20 week sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Carl Johnson, 44, of Elm Tree Road, Kirkby: admitted using threatening words and assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was fined £338, and ordered to pay a £252 surchage and £50 compensation.

Mark Johnson, 42, of Griffon Drive, Hucknall: admitted using threatening words. He was fined £576 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £230 surcharge.

Mitchell Johnson, 20, of Elm Tree Road, Kirkby: admitted possession of cannabis and using threatening words. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge.

Costel Matees, 32, of Whiteknights Road, Reading: admitted driving with 90 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £833 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £333 surcharge. He was disqualified for 23 months but will receive a 25 per cent reduction if he passes a rehabilitation course.

Wayne Stokes, 57, of Martyn Avenue, Sutton: admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge. He received a 12 week sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work and a six-month alcohol treatment programme. He was disqualified for 78 months but will receive a 25 per cent reduction if he passes a rehabilitation course.

Mateusz Niedbajlo, 29, of Austin Close, Mansfield: admitted driving with 70 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 20 months but will receive a 25 per cent reduction if he passes a rehabilitation course.

Daniel Peterson, 37, of no fixed address: admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, three counts of assault and one of criminal damage. He received a 12 week sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 20 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay commpensation of £300. He was disqualified from keeping dogs for five years.

Jake Miller, 18, of Silk Street, Sutton: admitted selling alcohol to a person aged under 18. He was fined £116 and ordered to pay £85 with a £46 surcharge.

Jennylee Topliss, 57, of Southwell Close, Kirkby: admitted driving without insurance and whilst disqualified. She was fined £120 and disqualified for 39 months.

Jordan Werkowski Freeman, 33, of Clarence Road, Long Eaton: admitted theft and breaching a suspended sentence. He was jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay £85 costs and £45 compensation.

Justin Salkeld, 52, of Galsworthy Close, Balby, Doncaster: admitted three counts of theft. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £220 compensation with a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Wayne Summers, 36, of Centenary Road, Mansfield: admitted assault and criminal damage. He received a 12-month community order with 14 rehabilitation days and a 31-day programme. He was ordered to pay £300 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

