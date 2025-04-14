Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts.

Stefan Pietras, 35, of Burn Street, Sutton, admitted: obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty. Costs: £85. Fine: £80.

Wayne Lee, 55, of Chatsworth Drive, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 26 weeks. Compensation: £314.

Kirk Butterworth, 40, of Annesley Road, Hucknall, found guilty: stalking without fear / alarm / distress. Sentence: 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation activity days and 240 hours of unpaid work. Costs: £300. Surcharge: £114.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Eduards Skudre, 39, of Bancroft Street, Bulwell, admitted: assault by beating. Sentence: 12 month community order with 5 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Florin Niculae, 24, of Yorke Street, Mansfield, admitted: burglary dwelling - with intent to steal. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Sentence: 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work.

Ryan Turner, 36, of Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, admitted: handle stolen goods, theft from a shop, and fraud by false representation. Imprisonment period: 16 weeks. Compensation: £119.94.

Dorel Roman, 28, of St Michael’s Street, Sutton, admitted: fraudulently use a registration mark, use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. Imprisonment period: 6 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 10 rehabilitation activity days and 60 hours of unpaid work. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 3 years.

Stacey Prosser, 36, of Westmorland Way, Jacksdale, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Sentence: 12 month community order. Alcohol abstinence and monitoring: 60 days. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Disqualification period: 30 months, disqualification reduction period: 30 weeks. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Adam Wright, 24, of Newlands Drive, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £461. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £184.

Alex Scraton, 31, of Saville Street, Blidworth, Mansfield, admitted: common assault of an emergency worker. Sentence: 12 month community order. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Compensation: £250. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Fine: £120.

Lee Sandland, 58, of Olive Avenue, Shirebrook, Mansfield, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, use a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate, and drive whilst disqualified. Imprisonment period: 8 weeks, suspended fpr 12 months. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 22 months.

Tina Bower, 53, of Winster Way, Mansfield, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. Disqualification period: 6 months. Fine: £120. Costs: £85.

Jake Broadley, 30, of Chatsworth Street, Sutton, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A – cocaine, and criminal damage. Period of conditional discharge: 12 months. Property to be forfeited and destroyed. Costs: £85. Compensation: £400. Fine: £40.

Timothy Milnes, 38, of Bowling Street, Mansfield, admitted: burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal and theft from a shop. Compensation: £15. Fine: £80. Compensation: £60.

Ian Morgan, 50, of Clare Road, Sutton, admitted: racially / religiously aggravated harassment. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £200. Compensation: £50. Fine: £500.

James Pedley, 40, of Barnes Crescent, Sutton, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a crossbow. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Total custodial period: 6 months, suspended for12 months. Drug rehabilitation non-residential: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Defendant to be deprived of this property: crossbow.

Kane Smith, 22, of Lansbury Road, Sutton, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, drive a motor vehicle dangerously. Total custodial period: 24 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Disqualification period: 18 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.

Lewis Gething, 30, of Oakenhall Avenue, Hucknall, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 105 milligrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months. Fine: £507. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £203.

Hannah Carr, 33, of Dovedale Avenue, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely benzoylecgonine. Total custodial period: 12 weeks, suspended for 12 weeks, with 15 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualification period: 32 months. Surcharge: £154.

Ella Gaughan, 29, of Oakfield Avenue, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Compensation: £300. Total custodial period: 8 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Kyle Hollingsworth, 33, of no fixed address, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £59.82. Total custodial period: 2 weeks.

Shaun Brown, 30, of Pump Hollow Road, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: in charge of motor vehicle - alcohol level above limit. Disqualification period: 6 months, notional penalty points: 10. Fine: £246. Surcharge: £98.