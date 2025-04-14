Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield
Stefan Pietras, 35, of Burn Street, Sutton, admitted: obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty. Costs: £85. Fine: £80.
Wayne Lee, 55, of Chatsworth Drive, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 26 weeks. Compensation: £314.
Kirk Butterworth, 40, of Annesley Road, Hucknall, found guilty: stalking without fear / alarm / distress. Sentence: 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation activity days and 240 hours of unpaid work. Costs: £300. Surcharge: £114.
Eduards Skudre, 39, of Bancroft Street, Bulwell, admitted: assault by beating. Sentence: 12 month community order with 5 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Florin Niculae, 24, of Yorke Street, Mansfield, admitted: burglary dwelling - with intent to steal. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Sentence: 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work.
Ryan Turner, 36, of Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, admitted: handle stolen goods, theft from a shop, and fraud by false representation. Imprisonment period: 16 weeks. Compensation: £119.94.
Dorel Roman, 28, of St Michael’s Street, Sutton, admitted: fraudulently use a registration mark, use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. Imprisonment period: 6 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 10 rehabilitation activity days and 60 hours of unpaid work. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 3 years.
Stacey Prosser, 36, of Westmorland Way, Jacksdale, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Sentence: 12 month community order. Alcohol abstinence and monitoring: 60 days. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Disqualification period: 30 months, disqualification reduction period: 30 weeks. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Adam Wright, 24, of Newlands Drive, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £461. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £184.
Alex Scraton, 31, of Saville Street, Blidworth, Mansfield, admitted: common assault of an emergency worker. Sentence: 12 month community order. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Compensation: £250. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Fine: £120.
Lee Sandland, 58, of Olive Avenue, Shirebrook, Mansfield, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, use a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate, and drive whilst disqualified. Imprisonment period: 8 weeks, suspended fpr 12 months. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 22 months.
Tina Bower, 53, of Winster Way, Mansfield, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. Disqualification period: 6 months. Fine: £120. Costs: £85.
Jake Broadley, 30, of Chatsworth Street, Sutton, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A – cocaine, and criminal damage. Period of conditional discharge: 12 months. Property to be forfeited and destroyed. Costs: £85. Compensation: £400. Fine: £40.
Timothy Milnes, 38, of Bowling Street, Mansfield, admitted: burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal and theft from a shop. Compensation: £15. Fine: £80. Compensation: £60.
Ian Morgan, 50, of Clare Road, Sutton, admitted: racially / religiously aggravated harassment. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £200. Compensation: £50. Fine: £500.
James Pedley, 40, of Barnes Crescent, Sutton, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a crossbow. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Total custodial period: 6 months, suspended for12 months. Drug rehabilitation non-residential: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Defendant to be deprived of this property: crossbow.
Kane Smith, 22, of Lansbury Road, Sutton, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, drive a motor vehicle dangerously. Total custodial period: 24 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Disqualification period: 18 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.
Lewis Gething, 30, of Oakenhall Avenue, Hucknall, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 105 milligrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months. Fine: £507. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £203.
Hannah Carr, 33, of Dovedale Avenue, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely benzoylecgonine. Total custodial period: 12 weeks, suspended for 12 weeks, with 15 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualification period: 32 months. Surcharge: £154.
Ella Gaughan, 29, of Oakfield Avenue, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Compensation: £300. Total custodial period: 8 weeks, suspended for 12 months.
Kyle Hollingsworth, 33, of no fixed address, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £59.82. Total custodial period: 2 weeks.
Shaun Brown, 30, of Pump Hollow Road, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: in charge of motor vehicle - alcohol level above limit. Disqualification period: 6 months, notional penalty points: 10. Fine: £246. Surcharge: £98.