At the latest meeting of the Hucknall Reach Out Residents’ Group, members aired their concerns about speeding on several roads, notably Annesley Road, Watnall Road, West Street, Ruffs Drive and the bypass.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on Ashfield District Council, attended the meeting and described the situation as ‘horrendous’.

And he added that he was shortly due to be attending the funeral of a resident who had died from injuries she suffered while in a stationary car that was struck by another vehicle in Hucknall.

Ruffs Drive is one of the residential streets in Hucknall people say is being treated like a race track. Photo: Google