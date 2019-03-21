Residents' shock after Ashfield Co-op targeted by armed robbers

Residents have spoken about their shock after an Ashfield Co-op was targeted by armed robbers.

The shop on Skegby Road, Annesley Woodhouse was targeted on Wednesday, March 20.

Co-op Food & Grocery Shop, Skegby Road.

One woman who lives on Skegby Road said: "Police knocked on my door around tea time last night.

"They told us that the robber tried to steal cigarettes - but we didn't know anything.

"It is a bit worrying - people always say now to keep your doors locked - you just never know."

Another man who was walking his dog said: "It is a shame really.

"My son was walking the dog and said it looks like it has been done over - it was all shut off."

Yvette Dalby, posting on Annesley born'n'bred said: "What is happening to our village and broad daylight. It absolutely disgusting, people have no conscience. Hope police trace who ever it is and throw the book at them."

Joanne McGee posting on the same public Facebook page said: "It was a smash and grab two masked people. My mum was in the shop at the time she was very very shook up."

Kerry Beadle said: "Apparently Annesley Co-op was held up at knife-point this afternoon. Hope all the staff are ok and get the support they need. What is our village coming to, scary times."

Veronica Tuckwood Webster posting on your Chad's FaceBook page said: "It must had been a terrifying experience for all, lets hope the police get them soon."