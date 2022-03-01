Hucknall and Bulwell residents are being urged to Think Wide(N) in campaign to help prevent burglary

Research by Neighbourhood Watch shows two thirds (67 per cent) of people are worried about their home being broken into, yet there are measures we can all take to reduce our chances of becoming a victim of burglary by up to 50 per cent.

Neighbourhood Watch also believe neighbours keeping an eye out for each other is key to reducing burglary, so it has extended the WIDE acronym to WIDE(N):

W: WINDOWS: Keep your windows locked

Residents are being urged to used the WIDEN scheme to help prevent burglaries

I: INTERIOR: Put inside lights on a timer/smart bulb

D: DOORS: Double or deadlock your doors

E: EXTERIOR: Put outside lights on a sensor

(N): NEIGHBOURS: Keep an eye out for your neighbours

To learn more about WIDE(N) and burglary prevention measures, click here.

John Hayward-Cripps, chief executive of Neighbourhood Watch Network, said: “It is not okay for two-thirds of people to fear being burgled.

"More needs to be done to help people be and feel safer and when it comes to burglary, prevention is always better than cure.

"We know that by securing your home's windows, interior, doors, exterior and keeping an eye out for neighbours, we can all give ourselves the best chance of not being burgled.

"If you have been burgled recently, criminals are familiar with your home and may come back once you've had time to purchase new items.