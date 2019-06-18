Residents warned about conman gardener in Ashfield

A man in Ashfield has allegedly conned an elderly resident out of cash by promising to undertake gardening work.

The incident happened during the afternoon on Friday, June 14, on the St. Helens estate in Selston, when the man allegedly agreed to carry out gardening work for the elderly resident before taking cash, leaving the scene and not returning.

St Helens Drive, on the St Helens Estate, Selston.

The male was said to have a local accent and was on foot, and is described as about 5 foot 10, of slim build, aged in his mid-30s and wearing jeans and a dark top.

Nottinghamshire Police have appealed for residents to remain vigilant and not fall for the scam.

A police spokesman said: "During the afternoon of June 14 a male described as white, about 5 foot 10 tall, of slim build, aged mid-30s and wearing jeans and a dark top has approached residents on the St.Helens estate at Selston, offering to carry out gardening work.

"The male was said to have a local accent and was on foot. An agreement has been reached to carry out some work for an elderly resident, who has then paid a sum of money as a deposit before the work has commenced.

"The male has left and has not returned. Please be very cautious about engaging anyone offering services door-to-door and Nottinghamshire Police would advise against handing over any payment to someone not known or recommended to you personally from a trusted source.

"If anyone has any information regarding the male suspect at Selston please ring Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 615 of the June 14."

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.