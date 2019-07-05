Retford woman drank booze and took crack cocaine before shoplifting

A Retford woman who didn't turn up for her trial was convicted of shoplifting in her absence, a court heard.

Watson missed her court appearance on July 1, after she was seen leaving Asda without paying for £147 of goods in a trolley, in November of last year.

"She told police she was messing around with the store staff," said prosecutor Kate Beardmore.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: "It came as a shock to her to be arrested. She believed she was due in court on July 11."

He said Watson needs professional help to process the aftermath of a horrific ordeal.

She was released from prison 18 months ago and has completed her post-sentence supervision and a three-month curfew, he added.

Probation officer Mark Burton said: "She was using crack cocaine at the time and was drunk when she entered the store."

He said she has ongoing problems with her mental health and substance misuse, and is in "dire need" of rehabilitation.

Watson, 51, of Springhill Road, admitted failing to attend court when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was given a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. She was fined £180 for the theft and received five more rehabilitation days for the Bail Act offence.

She was also ordered to pay £450 towards the court costs, with an £85 government surcharge.

