Revealed - the number of drivers caught speeding in Nottinghamshire in the last year

The number of drivers caught speeding in Nottinghamshire over the last year has been revealed.

A total of 24,566 speeding offences were recorded by Nottinghamshire Police in the 12 months up to April 2019, according to a study by the RAC Foundation.

Some 2.39 million drivers were caught speeding in England and Wales in 2018-19.

The figure was 27,155 the previous year.

This was a four per cent increase on the previous 12 months and a 37 per cent rise compared with 2011-12.

The vast majority – 97 per cent – of speeding incidents involved drivers being caught by camera.

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: “The simple rule for drivers who don’t want to risk ending up with a speeding ticket is not to break the limit in the first place.

“Where limits are properly signposted and clearly feel right for the road in question, motorists have no excuse for going faster.

“But that means highway authorities also have a responsibility to make sure the limits they set are appropriate and to avoid instances where the limit repeatedly bounces up and down along a single stretch.”

Speeding offences were dealt with in the following ways in 2018-19:

- 44 per cent resulted in the offender being sent on a speed awareness course

- 34 per cent attracted fixed penalty notices

- 12 per cent were later cancelled

- 10 per cent resulted in court action