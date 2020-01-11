Road closed after 'serious collision' in Bulwell

A road has been closed as police investigate a serious collision in Bulwell involving a man and a car.

The incident happened on Saxondale Drive at about 2.15pm this afternoon (Saturday, January 11).

Saxondale Drive, Bulwell.

The man has been taken to Nottingham’s Queens Medical Centre suffering from serious chest injuries, say police.

The extent of those injuries is not yet known.

A cordon is in place while officers continue with their enquiries and Saxondale Drive is currently closed at its junctions with Brooklyn Road and Vernon Road.

The road is likely to be closed for some time as officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information about it is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 445 of Saturday, January 11 2020.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers free and anonymously on 0800 555 111.