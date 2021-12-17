‘Road rage’ driver terrorised couple by tailgating and made stab threat in Bulwell

Daniel Sullivan drove his car "inches" from the rear bumper of a Ford Focus after it turned on to Squires Avenue, near Bulwell Academy, at 1pm on July 14, 2019.

Prosecutor Lucky Thandi described how, as he "aggressively overtook" them, the female driver gestured as if to say "what's your problem?"

Sullivan braked sharply in front of their car, causing them to stop, jumped out and confronted the male passenger, shouting: "Do you know who I am? I will shank you. I will stab you."

He hurled abuse at the female driver and then warned her: "Don't ever put your hand up to me."

When Sullivan drove off, the couple took a note of his registration. He was arrested in the early hours of July 18, and denied the offence, later claiming they started the incident and that he had been punched.

In a statement, the couple said they were “paranoid” about bumping into him for months afterwards.

Ms Thandi said: “They never expected something that was over in five minutes would have such a big impact on their lives.”

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has 19 previous convictions for 27 offences, and was last in trouble for making threats, in January 2019.

Chris Brewin, mitigating, said the self-employed ground worker has family commitments.

Sullivan, 30, of Dunholme Close, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to affray at an earlier hearing.

Judge John Sampson told him: "This was an ugly incident, but it occurred well over two years ago, and nothing has occurred in the meantime. That is significant mitigation.

"I am going to give you full credit for your guilty plea. You have a poor record and you clearly have a temper problem.

"This clearly crosses the custody threshold. If there had been a trial the sentence could have been as high as 12 months.”

On Wednesday, Sullivan received a six month sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must attend 91 sessions of a thinking skills course and 15 rehabilitation days. He must also pay £600 towards the costs of the prosecution.