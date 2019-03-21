Robberies in Annesley and Sutton are linked, says police

Nottinghamshire police are treating two robberies in Annesley and Sutton as linked.

Police were called to Tesco Express on Mansfield Road, Sutton, at 12.35pm on Wednesday, March 20, after receiving reports of a robbery.

Co-op onSkegby Road, Annesley Woodhouse.

Police were called later that day to an "armed robbery" at a Co-op on Skegby Road, Annesley Woodhouse at 3.40pm.

Cigarettes were taken on both occasions.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of two robberies at shops in the Ashfield area yesterday.

"A quantity of cigarettes were taken during both incidents.

"A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft and robbery. He remains in police custody."

READ MORE

Residents' shock after Ashfield Co-op targeted by armed robbers

Armed robbers target Ashfield Co-op leaving staff 'shaken'