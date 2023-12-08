Police are investigating after a power saw was stolen from building site in Hucknall.

The incident happened at the Bellway Homes building site on Broomhill Farm, Victoria Way when a Stihl saw being used in an open area was stolen.

A male had been seen to jump over a fence into the area and was advised to leave by workers.

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of burglary and anti-social behaviour in the town.

Around 7.30am on Friday, December 1, a female entered a property in Sandy Lane and walked up the stairs before seeing the owner and saying ‘sorry, I have lost my way’ and leaving again with nothing taken.

Some time before the morning of Monday, December 4, the door lock to a dog groomers property on Watnall Road was tampered with, but no entry was gained.

Around 1.04pm on Saturday, December 2, there were reports of three off-road bikes and a quad bike being ridden on the old airfield at Blenheim Lane.

They also had two white vans, one a Ford Transit type, the other smaller.

At 7.37pm on Monday, December 4, there were reports of seven or eight, youngsters aged seven to 10-years-old, throwing snowballs at passing cars.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents or has any CCTV or dashcam footage that may be of help, should contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at [email protected]