Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information after a woman crashed her electric scooter into a former Hucknall care home.

The incident happened at 7.10am on Tuesday, May 28, when the front door of the former Leen Valley Care Home on Nottingham Road, Hucknall was smashed by a female riding her scooter into it.

Police are appealing for information on this and other incidents of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour reported in Hucknall and Bestwood Village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 3.21pm on Monday, May 27, at a property on Moor Road, Bestwood Village, there was a report of a white male, in his late 20s with fair hair and glasses, wearing a white t-shirt and jeans, who may have been drunk or on drugs, pulling a gate down and damaging the electrics before being chased off.

A woman smashed her electric scooter into the door of the old Leen Valley Care Home. Photo: Google

Between 8.30pm on Friday, May 24 and 10am on Saturday, May 25, the paintwork was scratched on both sides of a red Vauxhall Grandland parked on Wollaton Street, Hucknall.

At 2.30pm on Thursday, May 23, two pupils from the Holgate Academy, both with hoodies obscuring their faces, threw something at a house on Rockwood Crescent, Hucknall, window, although no damage resulted.

At 4.05pm on Saturday, May, there was a report of someone camping in the church yard at Hucknall Parish Church on Ogle Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information relating to any of these incidents, please contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at [email protected]