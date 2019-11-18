Search for missing Nottinghamshire teenager

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Nottinghamshire teenager.

Barbara 'Basia' Drzewiecka was reported missing from the Bestwood area on Sunday (November 17).

Have you seen Basia?

She has links to Hyson Green and Radford.

Basia is described as slim and 5ft 7 tall with shoulder length blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, black jeans and pink Puma trainers.

If you have seen Basia or know where she might be, you should call police on 101, quoting incident number 230 of 17/11/19.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

