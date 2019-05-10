Selston drink driver collided with another car

A Selston woman who downed four pints of lager before driving and hitting another car told magistrates she was having a very bad day.

Marion Bastow stopped after the collision with her Fiat Bravo, on Lindley Avenue, at 9.30pm, on March 28, but couldn't see any damage and drove the short distance home.

Bastow, who was unrepresented, told magistrates she waved at the occupants of the car she clipped as they followed her, but they didn't stop.

She said she had served in the army for 23 years, and had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I have never done anything like this before and I won't ever again," she said. "I was having a very bad day."

A test revealed she had 65 mcgs of alcohol in her system when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Bastow, 58, of Nottingham Road, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was banned for 18 months, but a drink drivers' rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if she completes it by April 2020.

She was fined £220, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.