Sex offender struck again on Hucknall train days after release from jail

A ‘dangerous’ sex offender harassed a woman on a Hucknall train days after being released from prison, a court heard.

Steven Kavuma, 20, is now back behind bars after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order.

Derby Crown Court was told that Kavuma boarded a Robin Hood Line train at Hucknall station on Tuesday, January 7.

He approached a woman travelling on her own and repeatedly pestered her on the journey towards Worksop.

He tried to engage her in conversation, causing the woman to become distressed.

She reported his behaviour to the train guard, who contacted the police.

Later that day, police officers checked CCTV footage and quickly identified Kavuma. He was arrested and remanded in custody until his court appearance.

The court heard that Kavuma had only been released from prison four days earlier, on Friday, January 3, after being found guilty of a series of sexual offences on trains between Hucknall and Langwith.

On his release, he had been subjected to a restraining order, which prohibited him from travelling on any direct rail service between Nottingham and Worksop between 5 am and 10 am, and also between 3 pm and 7 pm.

Kavuma, of Raleigh Street, Nottingham, admitted that he had breached the order, and was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment by a judge at the crown court .

After the hearing, the police expressed their relief that he had been returned to jail.

Det Sgt Ian Wright said: “Kavuma is clearly a dangerous and persistent offender, who has a string of convictions for targeting lone women on public transport.

“I am relieved, as his victims will be, to see him back in prison , and I hope his sentence sends a clear message about the seriousness of breaching court orders.

“Thankfully, we were able to very quickly identify Kavuma following the most recent incident and bring him back before the courts.

“We take every report of unwanted sexual behaviour seriously, and it is our priority to remove these sorts of offenders from the railway.”

British Transport Police say the number of sexual offences on UK railways more than doubled between 2013 and 2018.