Sexual assault of woman on Hucknall and Bulwell train, CCTV images released amid police appeal

British Transport Police are trying to identify these men as part of an inquiry into a sexual assault on a Robin Hood Line service

At around 9pm on Thursday, December 30, two men boarded the Robin Hood Line train from Nottingham and sat next to a lone female passenger.

They engaged her in conversation and made sexual comments before one of the men sexually assaulted her. The man then moved to a different seat, when the other man continued to make inappropriate comments and touched her shoes.

Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact British Transport Police (BTP) by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 35 of 31/12/21.