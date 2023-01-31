The incident took place in an alleyway off Bestwood Park Drive, Rise Park, close to the junction with Brownlow Drive, on Sunday, January 29, at about 8pm.

Police have increased their presence in the area while investigations continue.

Detective Inspector Craig Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While incidents of this nature are extremely rare, they are obviously very concerning for the public.

Police have stepped up patrols around the area after a girl was sexually assaulted

“I would like to reassure people we have a large team of officers working on this investigation and we are doing everything we can to find the person responsible.

“Specialist officers are supporting the girl and her family at this difficult time.

“We have increased our visible presence in the area to reassure the local community as we continue with our lines of inquiry.

“I would encourage people to speak to the officers if they have any concerns or information.

“To assist us with our inquiries we’re appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or anyone acting suspiciously around this time to please get in touch with us.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have recorded CCTV or dashcam footage.

“I’d also encourage the public to remain vigilant in the area and report anything out of the ordinary to us immediately.”

Anyone who saw anything or who has any information that can aid officers in their investigation is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police immediately on 101, quoting incident number 657 of January 29, 2023.