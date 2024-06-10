'Shameless' burglar jailed for stealing charity box from Bulwell coffee shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A serial thief broke into a Bulwell store and stole a charity box – just days after appearing in court for the same offence.

Jonathan Blundell smashed a coffee shop window with a brick before climbing inside and swiping a box of donations from the counter at Costa, in Main Street, Bulwell, on Wednesday, June 5 around 1.30am, before fleeing into the night.

However, having taken the charity box, Blundell returned to the shop twice more over the next couple of hours, before eventually leaving with an empty till.

Following the burglary, which wasn’t reported until later that morning, he made two trips to Poundland in Springfield Retail Park, Bulwell, to steal items.

Jonathan Blundell was jailed for stealing a charity box from a Bulwell coffee shop. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

After being challenged on his second visit that day, around 3pm, Blundell pulled out a syringe from his pocket and threatened staff with it, before leaving the store.

Police caught up with the 35-year-old hours later, at which point he was also linked to another theft from the store on May 28 where a staff member was assaulted.

Blundell’s thieving on June 5 came just under a week after he was caught carrying out a separate burglary in which he again tried to steal charity boxes.

This one happened in the early hours of May 29 and saw him smash the window of a Wetherspoon pub in Nottingham city centre.

The pub manager then disturbed Blundell as he tried to leave with three collection boxes in his arms, which had all been chained to the bar before he broke them off.

Blundell, of no fixed address, received a seven-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for this offence when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on May 30.

He found himself before the same court again on Friday, June 7 having this time been charged with burglary, three counts of theft, and two counts of assault.

Having pleaded guilty to the charges, he was jailed for 13 months.

