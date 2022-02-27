Bulwell shampoo thief jailed after being caught red-handed in shoplifting crackdown

Officers carried out the enforcement days in response to concerns raised by residents throughout the Bulwell area in an effort to clamp down on shoplifting and antisocial behaviour.

The proactive operation involved officers out and about in the town centre keeping a watchful eye over residents going about their shopping and enabling them to observe anyone breaking the law and shoplifting from stores.

Quick action by plain-clothed officers led to a 38-year-old man being arrested after leaving a store with a bag full of stolen goods.

Carl Pearson was jailed for five months for shoplifting in Bulwell

Carl Pearson, of Gaul Street, Bulwell, was charged with theft from a shop after stealing from Poundland, in Main Street, Bulwell, at around 1pm on February 17.

Pearson, who pleaded guilty, was found with a black holdall bag filled with stolen goods worth a total of £62.50.

Officers then quickly arrested and detained him after watching him walk out of the shop without making any attempt to pay.

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on February 18, he was sentenced to five months in prison.

Officers also further arrested an 18-year-old man after spotting shop workers trying to detain a suspected burglar, again in Bulwell town centre.

Crissti Mihai, of Denman Street Central, Radford, was charged with burglary with intent to steal after a purse was allegedly taken from the staff room at the Costa Coffee in Main Street, Bulwell.

He has since been released on bail to attend Nottingham Magistrates’ Court at a later date.

Officers have also been out in the community tracking down wanted suspects and speaking to residents in the area about any concerns they may have.

Sergeant Katie Taylor, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We know that shoplifting, drug-related crime and antisocial behaviour are a concern among residents and by carrying out operations like this it gives us the opportunity to really clamp down and catch offenders in the act.

“Shoplifting can have a huge impact on businesses financially but also on staff emotionally and that is why we work incredibly hard with businesses in the area and partners to respond to incidents immediately when they are reported to us.

“Retail crime can have a big impact on businesses and can cause the prices of items to increase in order to account for the loss of items stolen from stores.

"So we will always do everything in our power to crackdown on those targeting shops.

“Local officers have worked incredibly hard over the last few days to really target the issues that are close to people in our communities and this is something we will continue to do.

“Residents can be reassured we are listening and will act on any intelligence we receive.

Neighbourhood Inspector Christine Busuttil, who leads the City North neighbourhood team, added: “These enforcement days show we are listening to our local residents and businesses and taking robust action to tackle antisocial behaviour, drug issues and shoplifting which can affect the people in our community.