Six people have been arrested after reports that a group of young people were brandishing knives in a park.

The incident happened just after 4pm on Saturday 11 May near to the Bulwell Bogs in Main Street. A number of reports were made by the public that a group of young people were seen waving around knives.

Police were immediately on the scene and six people, aged between 12 and 14, were arrested shortly afterwards. Two weapons were recovered.

Detective Inspector Julian Eminson-Ferry said: “This would have been alarming for members of the public to see and hopefully our quick response and six arrests will offer them reassurance on how seriously we take all reports of knife crime.

