Six arrested after knives brandished in Bulwell park
The incident happened just after 4pm on Saturday 11 May near to the Bulwell Bogs in Main Street. A number of reports were made by the public that a group of young people were seen waving around knives.
Police were immediately on the scene and six people, aged between 12 and 14, were arrested shortly afterwards. Two weapons were recovered.
Detective Inspector Julian Eminson-Ferry said: “This would have been alarming for members of the public to see and hopefully our quick response and six arrests will offer them reassurance on how seriously we take all reports of knife crime.
“We are still appealing for anyone with information or any witnesses who have not yet come forward to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 0490 of the 11th May 2024 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”