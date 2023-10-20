Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Incidents have included damage to property and objects being thrown at properties – and often it has been children or teenagers responsible.

At 6.44pm on Saturday, October 14 in Sycamore Close, three males and a girl on a pushbike kicked the door of a house three times and then threw things at nearby parked cars.

At 8.15pm on Sunday, October 15, a lump of stone or concrete was thrown at a front room window of a property in Albert Street by a group of youths dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, who then made off in the direction of the bus station.

Also on Sunday, October 15, at 8.17pm, youngsters threw stones at windows of properties on Annesley Road in what is an ongoing issue.

At 7.02pm on Tuesday, October 17, there were reports of two male teenagers on the roof of The Shack Barbers in High Street, throwing tiles into the road.

At 7.14am on Wednesday, October 18, two Asian males and one white male of small stature, all approximately 11-years-old, were banging on the front window of a property in Astral Grove, continuing similar incidents that have been happening over the past three weeks as the children are going to or from school.

Around 6.20pm on Thursday, October 12 on the Ranges there was a report of a male in black clothing and wearing a balaclava riding a black electric motorbike on the footpaths.

Police are also appealing for information on incidents of theft and criminal damage.

At 2.13pm on Saturday, October 14, a set of temporary traffic lights and road signage was stolen by a group of four or five people, all wearing dark clothing, from the junction of Croft Avenue and Byron Street.

Between 8.45pm and 9.50pm on Wednesday, October 18, a trailer for transporting a car was stolen from the roadside on Station Terrace.

At 7.15pm on Thursday, October 12, a group of five or six youths cut the cables to a camera mounted on a lamppost on the corner of Carlingford Road and Linby Walk.

Anyone with any information should email Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]