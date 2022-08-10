Spate of Bulwell and Top Valley grass fires leads to plea for public vigilance from emergency services

Officers are currently investigating numerous grass fires reported over the last few weeks.

Areas affected include Hoewood Road and Bonington Close in Bulwell and Thompson Gardens in Top Valley.

Inspector Christine Busuttil, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are asking landowners and members of the public to be extra vigilant and urge anyone who sees anything suspicious to call us so we can act on the information given.

Police are asking people report anything suspicious after a spate of deliberate fires

“During the unprecedented recent spell of hot weather, and with the current tinder dry ground conditions, even small fires in the open can very quickly spread and get out of control.

“Deliberately lighting fires is highly irresponsible and has potential to cause widespread damage and harm, as well as threatening homes and the people living in those areas.

“We are also urging people to make sure their rubbish is safely disposed of as discarded items, such as glass bottles, can also start grass fires.

“We have stepped up patrols in open spaces and we are working closely with key partners, including Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, to combat this issue and to detect and deter antisocial behaviour.

"This will not be tolerated and we will take robust action against anyone involved in this sort of criminality.”

Damien West, NFRS area manager, added: “Over the coming days with the extreme weather we expect to be busier dealing with incidents around the county.

"Deliberate fires needlessly tie up our crews and put people and properties at risk.

“We are working with our partners in Nottinghamshire Police to prevent deliberate fire setting and identify those responsible.

"Anyone with information about these incidents should contact Nottinghamshire Police.”

A Nottingham City Council spokesperson said: “We have put a temporary ban on fires and barbecues in all our parks and on all allotment sites, including allotments managed directly by us but also all association-managed sites in the city.”

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 559 of 17 July 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.