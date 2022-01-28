Spate of false fire alarms in Nottingham leads to plea for public help

The fire and rescue service has been called out eight times within a short period to false alarms where a fire call point has been maliciously damaged.

On one occasion firefighters had liquid thrown at their fire engine when they were on scene.

In another, firefighting equipment within the building had been damaged.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service has seen a spate of false alarms in Nottingham city centre

For calls to high rise blocks, the fire and rescue service sends three fire appliances as a standard response.

Chris Emmott, station manager, said: “It is unacceptable that our crews are being tied up with deliberate false calls like this when there could be a genuine emergency somewhere else where people need our help fast.

“We will always respond to alarm calls as there could be an emergency, but in all these cases someone has maliciously called us out.

"If anyone has information, please pass this on to the police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Chief Inspector Chris Pearson, of Nottinghamshire Police, added: “Every time a fire crew or fellow emergency responder is called out unnecessarily it means they may be unavailable to attend a potentially life-threatening incident.

“As a force we take all reports of criminal damage seriously.