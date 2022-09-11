Special ceremony to mark accession of King Charles III by the banks of the Trent
The proclamation of the accession of His Majesty King Charles III was delivered by the High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire, Paul Southby, during a special ceremony by the banks of the River Trent at County Hall this afternoon.
On Friday, the Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Sir John Peace, the High Sheriff, Paul Southby, Nottinghamshire County Council’s leader, Councillor Ben Bradley MP, council chairman, Councillor Roger Jackson, and Acting Chief Executive Adrian Smith laid floral tributes to Her Majesty The Queen outside County Hall.
Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Sir John Peace, said: "Her Majesty’s visits to Nottinghamshire showed her warm, generous spirit. Her presence here in this county will be greatly missed and our entire community is grieving her loss."
Council Leader, Councillor Ben Bradley MP, said: "The passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, marks the end of an era. She has been the one constant throughout many decades of immeasurable change and progress for the nation."
High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire, Paul Southby, said: "Having very recently lost my own father, my thoughts are with our King and all members of the Royal Family in what I know will be a difficult time for each and every one of them, young and old."