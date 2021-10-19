Speeders nabbed as police carry out latest Fatal 4 operation in Hucknall

Speeding drivers were brought to a halt in Hucknall as Ashfield Police conducted its latest Fatal 4 operation in the the town.

By John Smith
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 12:20 pm

Fatal 4 is an operation used to tackle motorists speeding, using mobile phones whilst driving and in control of a vehicle, not wearing a seat belt and driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.

The Hucknall beat team carried out the operation in the town over the weekend and caught 10 drivers breaking the speed limits.

Police caught 10 speeding drivers in Hucknall. Photo: Ashfield Police