A total of 12 motorists received a ticket yesterday (Friday June 10) after the Ashfield Operation Reacher team stood at several locations with a speed gun.

The crackdown comes under Operation Virgo, which is a district-run operation that targets road crimes, speeding offences, not wearing a seatbelt, the use of mobile phones while driving, and drink and drug driving.

The Operation Reacher team monitored drivers at the following locations:

- Waterloo Road, Hucknall

- Nottingham Road, Hucknall

- Fackley Road, Sutton in Ashfield

- Stoneyford Road, Sutton in Ashfield

- Dalestorth Road, Sutton in Ashfield

- Diamond Avenue, Kirkby in Ashfield

A spokesperson from Operation Reacher said: “Unfortunately we've issued tickets to 12 motorists, where the highest speeds recorded were 46 and 40 in 30mph zones.

"Both of these were on Dalestorth Road.

“Remember, speed kills so please keep it down.”