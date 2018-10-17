Spice dealers evicted from homes in Sutton

People dealing spice in Ashfield have been given a stark warning by the council - “if you deal, we are coming after you!”

It comes after the council evicted two known drug dealers from their Sutton homes in a bid to crack down on use of the “zombie drug” on the district’s streets.

Coun Zadrozny said: “This is yet another example of our council getting tough on drug dealing.

“Problems caused by drugs like spice are causing significant problems in and around Sutton town centre.

“We will certainly not provide much sought after accommodation for drug dealers.”

Tony Clark, of Stoneyford Court, Sutton, was ordered to give up possession of the property and pay fixed costs of £355 at Mansfield County Court on August 30, 2018.

It also became apparent that Mr Clark dealt Spice, otherwise known as Mamba, in Sutton town centre. Due to the issues he caused within Sutton and the action taken to exclude him from the town centre his behaviour moved back to his home address, impacting negatively on neighbours.

The second property, on Jephson Road, Sutton, saw the tenants evicted for drug dealing, including spice.

In both instances, after putting the council’s case forward and hearing the defendant’s case, the judge granted an order for possession of the properties.

Coun Zadrozny added: “These evictions demonstrate the action we are taking to curb this type of behaviour in our town centres.

“We will take action against these people, and these evictions are a vital step to reducing the anti-social behaviour in Sutton town centre and improving the lives for other residents at Stoneyford Court and Jephson Road.

“I would like to praise the excellent work of our officers who made every effort to work with the tenants, but a failure to comply meant prosecution was the only option.

“This action shows that this council is committed to ridding our town centres of drug dealers.

“It sends a clear message to any other drug dealers living in our properties. If you deal, we are coming after you!”