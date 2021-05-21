Stabbing: Bulwell man charged with attempted murder

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was attacked on Wednesday, May 19, in the garden of a house in Andover Road in Bestwood.

She remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Officers rushed to the scene at around 6am and used a Taser to detain a suspect.

Farmer appeared at Nottinghamshire Magistrates Court and was remanded into custody

Matthew Farmer, 42, of Logan Street, Bulwell, has been charged with attempted murder and appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 20 where he was remanded in custody.

He will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 17.

DI Gareth Harding, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a disturbing but isolated incident and our thoughts are very much with the victim and her family at his difficult time.