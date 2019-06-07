Stolen Mercedes found in 'good nick' in Bulwell

A Mercedes that was stolen from Arnold has been fund in Bulwell.

The Mercedes C300 AMG Line Premium was stolen from Arnold in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and found on Blenheim Lane the next day.

TheMercedes C300 AMG Line Premium was stolen from Arnold

Officers from Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police said the car was found 'in good nick'.