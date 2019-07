Police siezed a stolen motorbike from an address in Hucknall.

On Monday 08/07/2019 a stolen Motorcycle was recovered from an address on Croft Avenue.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: "This motorcycle was stolen late 2018 during a Burglary. It was located and recovered due to the dedication and commitment from your local Beat team, reassuring you that they leave no stone unturned when it comes to the prevention and detection of crime."