Success for Bulwell, Sherwood and Bestwood neighbourhood policing teams after series of charges

This weekend marked the first time the Sherwood, Bulwell, and Bestwood neighborhood teams worked together on their new shift patterns – as City North officers apprehended a burglar and a thief, and also processed several other suspects.

Sergeants Liam Deane, Katie Taylor and Craig Purcell recently took over the roles for each respective area, as part of a series of changes in City North.

And the new sergeants have overseen some immediate results, with action taken against a series of suspects in so-called ‘acquisitive crime’ cases in recent days.

The Sherwood team had some successes over the weekend, with renowned shoplifter Rebecca Williams put behind bars, after being detained by officers out on patrol.

Rebecca Williams (also pictured inset) being arrested by City North officers.

On Sunday (13 October) officers arrested the 31-year-old, who was wanted for going into a store she was banned from because of her thieving – breaching an existing criminal behaviour order (CBO) in the process.

Williams, of Eton Avenue, Newark, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday (14 October), where she received a 32-week prison sentence.

Burglar Joel Emmet also found himself in court that same day, after being detained by Sherwood officers – this time a day earlier on the Saturday (12 October).

The 43-year-old was caught with a bag full of stolen meat products he’d just swiped from the shelves of the Co-op, in Mansfield Road, Carrington.

After bringing Emmet into custody however, the neighbourhood team also realised he was responsible for two attempted burglaries on 24 and 25 September, where door handles were tried at an address in Caxton Road.

Emmet, of Burford Road, Forest Fields, was subsequently issued with a one-year community order in court, after admitting to carrying out two attempted burglaries and a shop theft.

Bulwell officers managed to detain a number of suspects during a busy few days for them too.

Brooklyn Anthony – a suspect in an attempted burglary back in August – was firstly spotted by the Bulwell team while they were out on patrol on Friday (11 October).

The 24-year-old suspect, of Marton Road, Bulwell, was charged with that offence, and has been remanded in custody ahead of a Nottingham Crown Court hearing on 11 November.

A 38-year-old woman who failed to attend court for a series of shop thefts was also remanded, while a 44-year-old man was recalled to prison, following further spots by Bulwell officers on Saturday (12 October).

The Bestwood team also conducted a series of patrols across the area as part of a planned day of action targeting those involved in retail crime on Monday (14 October).

This resulted in a series of arrests being made, including shoplifting suspect Dwaine Birch, who was stopped in Beckhampton Road, Bestwood.

The 35-year-old, of Tilford Road, Newstead, was subsequently charged with three counts of shop theft. He has been released on bail ahead of an appearance at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 14 November.

Inspector Paul Ferguson, neighbourhood inspector for the City North area, said: “I’d like to commend each of the officers across my teams for their exceptional efforts over the last few days.

“Despite this weekend being the first one our teams in Sherwood, Bulwell and Bestwood have had together on their new shift patterns, they’ve already achieved some fantastic results.

“The teams made multiple significant arrests between them on their respective patrols, which will have a positive impact on demand and crime levels, both here in the City North and beyond.

“Targeting acquisitive crime, like shop thefts and burglaries, is a City North policing priority, so it was great to see the teams’ efforts result in several charges, and particularly pleasing to see shoplifter Rebecca Williams receive a custodial sentence for breaching a CBO.”